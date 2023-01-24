In 2019, I Visited All States And I Pledged To Serve Nigeria And I Didn’t Disappoint Anyone -buhari

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari has boasted of his achievements after he won his second term bid in 2019 by saying that he has fulfilled every of his campaign promises and he is happy to have been able not to disappoint anyone, Daily Trust reports. President Muhammadu buhari made this known while speaking during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu. While speaking, President Muhammadu buhari revealed that between 2003 and 2011, he visited all the LGAs in Nigeria and also in 2019, when he visited all the states in Nigeria, people came out with their gratitude of love and they supported him again because they were pleased with his first tenure. buhari said, “In 2019, I visited all states and I pledged to serve Nigeria and I didn’t disappoint anyone.”

President Muhammadu buhari continued by saying that all the supports he has been getting from Nigerians are natural and he has not for once force or buy anyone to please support him.

