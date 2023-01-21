In 2018, I Offered To Be Part Of Atiku’s Campaign Because He Meant Well On Restructuring- Prof Nwosu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A parasitologist, administrator and politician, Prof Nwosu in an interview revealed that in 2018, he offered to be part of Atiku’s Campaign because Atiku meant well on restructuring and his sincerity on rotation of power. According to him, I was attracted to Atiku, because of his sincerity on restructuring. I have a very good relationship with Atiku and went to his house to offer to work for him in 2019

Speaking during the interview, The politician, Prof Nwosu said “I have no doubt from what Atiku said in 2018 when I went to him and offered to be part of his campaign that he meant well on restructuring and rotation. My impression then was that he was not going to run in 2023 and that if we won, he was going to serve only one term”

