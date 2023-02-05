In 2015 When We Supported Buhari, I Brought Almost 2m Votes From Kano Alone- Rabiu Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State, and New Nigeria Peoples Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso in an interview, has revealed that when he was supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election, he brought 2m votes from Kano alone. He also lament that apart from bringing votes, his group provided Buhari with the intelligence the resources necessary to win the election

Speaking during the interview with Tribune Newspaper, the presidential candidate said ” Many people have no experience in this game (Politics) and they don’t even care to learn. From my own personal experience, those who think if their own becomes the president they will benefit may be wrong. In 2015 when we supported Buhari, I brought almost 2m votes from Kano alone and what did I get in return, nothing”

Source: The Tribune Newspaper

