In 2015, the family of INEC REC in Kano, was burnt alive and no single arrest was made- Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who happens to be an Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist, during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, has spoken on how an INEC official was brutally murdered in 2015 in Kano State, but, no one was arrested in connection with the death.

While he was talking, he said many atrocities have been committed in Nigeria and they have gone unreported.

He said, “You know what happened to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano ? You pressmen have forgotten ? In 2015, the family of INEC REC in Kano, was burnt alive and no single arrest was made. The man and his entire family, wife and children, were burnt to death in his own house and no arrest was made till date.”

Further talking, he said they all died and that is why he said they should come and arrest him, if he was lying that some top officials, known people are behind the insecurity in this country.

Ayo further claimed that the man, was killed because he had proof that the 2015 election was rigged in favour of a presidential candidate.

He said, “The whole family was burnt to death. No arrest was made, no one was prosecuted till today. That was the end of the matter. Can’t you remember ? Am I telling a lie ? That is why I said they should come and arrest me.”

Mediateehem (

)