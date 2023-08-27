In 2015, Nigerians voted PDP out of power &Elected APC. But today We’re begging PDP to come back-Ojo

According to Sun paper, Jackson Lekan-Ojo, a prominent security expert and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed that in 2015, Nigerians chose to remove the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from power and elected the APC. However, he now acknowledges that there is a growing desire for the PDP to return to power, indicating a shift in sentiment.

In his own words;

“Everyone’s expectation is to witness a new administration surpassing the previous one. However, in Nigeria, the opposite always seems to occur. In 2015, Nigerians voted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) out of power and elected the All Progressives Congress (APC). But today, we are begging PDP to come back. Tinubu enticed Nigerians with renewed hope, and people quickly aligned with him because his slogan appeared to be reminiscent of the abandoned MKO Abiola’s Hope 1993 slogan. Nigerian politicians are habitual liars, and our people are also submissive. Our passivity is being mistaken for naivety. Nevertheless, I am confident that Nigerians will become more discerning in the near future.”

He further said, ”The President is from the South West just like the Chief of Army Staff, Controller General of the Customs, Chief Justice of the Federation, the Governor of the Central Bani, still the South West has nine ministers. The North West has the deputy Senate President, Chief of defense staff and others and still has nine ministers.

The South East that agitated to have the Senate President or the Speaker but was denied both was given only 5 ministers. This goes to show that they are adding more fuel to the fire that is burning in the South East.”

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below. Thank you.

Quoted (

)