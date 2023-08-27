In 2015 Nigerians Voted PDP Out Of Power But Today We Are Begging PDP To Come Back -Lekan-Ojo

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and frontline security expert, Jackson Lekan-Ojo, has stated that Nigerians are regretting the choice they made in 2015 by voting the Peoples Democratic Party out of power.

Lekan-Ojo who was speaking to Sun paper in an exclusive interview on the current situation of the country, said people are begging PDP to return to power.

Speaking during the interview with the Sun paper, Lekan-Ojo said the expectations of people is to see the government perform better than the last one.

According to him, the opposite appears to be the case under the APC government.

Hear him “The expectation of everybody is to see a new administration outperforming the previous administration. But in Nigeria the reverse is always the case. In 2015 Nigerians voted the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, out of power and elected the All Progressives Congress, APC. But today, we are begging PDP to come back. ” Sun paper quoted Lekan-Ojo as saying.

