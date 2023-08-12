NEWS

In 2015, Buhari pampered Yorubas until they gave him the extra votes he needed to become pesident—Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu, who was the youngest House of Representatives candidate in Abia State in the concluded 2023 elections in the state, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle by reflecting on the past, especially on how the then president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, got the attention of the Yorubas in 2015 so that they could vote for him. Recall that Buhari won this particular election and also went on to rule the country for another four years.

The statement of the politician as regards this read, “In 2015, Buhari pampered Yorubas until they gave him the extra votes he needed to become president. His decision to pick a Redeemed pastor as his running mate was a stroke of genius.

He concluded by saying that, “In 2023, Tinubu pampered northerners until they declared him president. His “I am not leaving here until El Rufai accepts to be my minister” was a stroke of Genius. A major challenge Igbos face in Nigerian politics is not knowing how to play the game of deception, which is proving to be a key part of politics in Nigeria.

