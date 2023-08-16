In 2012, Obaseki and Shaibu fought, I had to come in between them to separate them- Kassim Afegbua

A Chieftain of the APC and former commissioner for information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua has claimed Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu had a physical confrontation during the 2012 governorship election that he had to come in between them to separate them. Afegbua said this in light of the recent feud between the Edo Governor and his deputy. Speaking on Television Continental (TVC), Afegbua said the current feud between Obaseki and Shaibu confirmed the initial feelings he had that both men are two strange bedfellows.

He said, “I know for a fact that Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki are two strange bed fellows who are just united by the fight against Oshiomhole. In terms of their own individual orientation, they two different persons.

Time was when we are doing the 2012 governorship election in Edo State, the two of them fought, as in throwing blows. I had to come in between the two of them to separate them at the goldmine.

So when he emerged as the as the deputy governorship candidate as it were then, I saw that as a marriage of strange bed fellows. So whatever fight they are going through now, it’s just a confirmation of my initial feelings.”

