In 2007, PDP did not allow Atiku to contest presidency due to his corruption propensity- Onoh

According to a news that was published by The Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that Josef Onoh, who is presently the South-East zone spokesman of the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has better chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election than Atiku because, Atiku is corrupt.

When he was talking during the interview, Onoh said that Atiku Abubakar, has continuously engaged in anti-party activities throughout his political career more than the G-5 governors in the party.

He said, “When his tenure as Vice-President was coming to an end, in 2007, PDP did not allow Atiku to contest presidency due to his corruption propensity. He was tried by an administrative judicial panel that was set up by his PDP’s government and he was duly indicted for corruption with unassailable evidence.”

Further talking, he said, “Aside, Michael Achimugu, who was Atiku’s media aide, has in this year corroborated all the evidence of corruption leveled against Atiku by the Administrative judicial panel set up by the PDP in 2007, which Atiku Abubakar admitted himself with his voice.”

