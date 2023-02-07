This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In 2001, I Made the Fulanis Sign a Peace Accord With their Brothers, the Tivs—Atiku Abubakar

According to Nigerian Tribune News reports, it was reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has assured that peace will return to Benue State when elected as the next President of Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune News also reported that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar also revealed that the measures he will adopt to ensure that peace returns to the state are for the Fulani and Tivs to sign a peace accord.

It was also gathered, according to reports, that the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar disclosed this at the presidential campaign rally in Benue state, adding that he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between the Fulani and Tiv communities in the state.

According to one of his statements, Atiku Abubakar also said that “In 2001, I made the Fulanis sign a peace accord with their brothers, the Tivs.” “Therefore, if I am elected president, I will make sure that peace and tranquility return to Benue State.”

“Benue State is the food basket of the nation, and the painstaking efforts of the Benue farmers shouldn’t be ignored because farmers are nation feeders.”

“Moreover, I will make farmers in Benue State go to their farms in peace without the fear of being maimed or killed.” He said

