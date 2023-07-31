In 1999, Obasanjo Did Something Similar By Walking Across Party Lines To Nominate Bola Ige – Michael Falokun

In a recent news development, prominent Nigerian social commentator and public affairs analyst, Michael Falokun, highlighted an intriguing historical parallel. He compared the current situation of Nyesome Wike’s nomination to the ministerial list with a past event involving former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

Falokun emphasized that Nyesome Wike’s track record as governor has been outstanding, earning him the nickname “Mr. Project” for his successful leadership and numerous developmental initiatives in his state during his eight-year tenure. Many politicians on the ministerial nominee list have also done remarkably well by commissioning projects in their various states.

Addressing concerns about Wike’s nomination crossing party lines, Falokun drew a parallel to the past, recalling how Obasanjo, in 1999, exhibited a similar approach by nominating Bola Ige as the Attorney General of the Federation from a different political party. This historical precedent, according to Falokun, underscores the significance of competence and the importance of recognizing achievements beyond party affiliations.

He said, “Nyesome Wike had been an outstanding governor in his state during his tenure. No PDP member can say Wike did not successful lead his state for the past eight years and delivered. This is a man that has been name ‘Mr Project’ within and outside the state. Many of the Politicians in the ministerial nominees list have all commissioned one project or the other within the states.

“Nyesome Wike being on the list is an indication of walking across party aisle. If you recall, in 1999, Obasanjo did something similar by walking across party lines to appoint Bola Ige as the Attorney General of the Federation. I see no reason why we should cry foul in the face of compitence. I understand the argument that Nyesome Wike is an old politician but he is an old politician that have comfortably done his work and the testament are there for everyone to see.”

[Start watching video from 6:45]

Source: Channels Television

