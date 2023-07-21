In 1994, myself & Tinubu were at Alagbon prison and were to be executed but one thing saved us-Ameh

In a recent update from VANGUARD NEWSPAPER online, Ameh Ebute, the former president of the Senate, has declared his intentions to vie for the position of the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned just days ago.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Senator Ebute expressed his readiness to make significant sacrifices, drawing from his past experiences alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during Nigeria’s military regime.

During his statement, he recounted his long and eventful political journey, starting from his active participation in Nigeria’s experimental presidential system of democracy in 1979. He proudly served as the elected Senator representing the people of Benue South Senatorial District and held the esteemed position of chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriation between 1980 and 1983. His political career saw further success when he was re-elected to the Senate in 1992 and later became Senate President in 1993, prior to the government takeover by the late General Sani Abacha.

Highlighting a pivotal moment in his fight for democracy, he shared, “One of the defining moments of my democratic experiences was in 1994 when I played a key role in reconvening the Senate in Lagos State despite the looming threat of military invasion. My unwavering demand to General Sani Abacha was for a peaceful transfer of power to the democratically elected President, Alhaji Moshood Abiola.”

However, his brave stance came with consequences, as he and Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, the current President of Nigeria, were arrested and detained, facing charges of treasonable felony under the government of General Sani Abacha.

Further opening up about their ordeal, he revealed, “During our time at Alagbon prison in 1994, we faced imminent execution. The situation looked bleak, but fate took an unexpected turn when General Sani Abacha passed away, sparing us from that dreadful fate. We spent over 50 days behind bars, uncertain of our future.”

