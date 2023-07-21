In 1994, myself & Tinubu were at Alagbon prison and were to be executed but one thing saved us-Ameh Ebute

According to a news that was published by the VANGUARD NEWSPAPER online recently, it was reported that the former president of the Senate, Ameh Ebute, has declared his ambition to replace the erstwhile National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned from office few days ago.

It was reported that in a statement that was issued on Thursday evening, Senator Ebute said that he was ready to sacrifice himself as he did alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the heydays of the military regime in Nigeria.

While he was talking in his statement, he said that having come a long way in politics, by participating in the experimental presidential system of the democracy of Nigeria in 1979, wherein he was elected as the Senator representing the good people of Benue South Senatorial District, and he indeed took office as chairman Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriation between years 1980-1983 and that he was further re-elected into the Senate in the year 1992, and elected Senate President in 1993, before the taking over of the government by General Sani Abacha, who is now late.

He said, “My democratic experiences in bringing back democracy included reconvening the Senate in Lagos State in 1994, in the face of military invasion by asking General Sani Abacha, to handover power to Alhaji Moshood Abiola, who was the democratically elected President of the country.”

He said that consequent, he was arrested and detained along side with Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, who happens to be the current President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and they were both charged and tried for treasonable felony by the government of General Sani Abacha.

Further talking, he said, “In 1994, when myself and Tinubu were at Alagbon prison and were to be executed, it was one thing saved us. We were at Alagbon for over 50 days. But, when we were to be executed, General Sani Abacha died and that was what saved us.”

