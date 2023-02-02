This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In 1990, An NDLEA Chairman Warned That Drug Barons May Determine Nigeria’s Political Future- Phrank Shaibu

Amid the ongoing face-off between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the former ruling party, Phrank Shaibu has come out to reveal an alleged statement made over 3 decades ago by the then leader of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in which he allegedly sounded the alarm on the danger facing the country’s political future.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program with Charles Aniagolu a few hours ago, Shaibu, who is the Special Adviser to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Public Affairs, stated that as far back as 1990, the then Chairman of the NDLEA, one Mr. Oyakhilome warned Nigerians on the overwhelming involvement of certain drug kingpins in the nation’s politics, so much so that they could one day determine the political future of the entire country.

“Before we started this program, I wanted to show you (the presenter) something. I remember that on the 5th of November, 1990, Mr. Oyakhilome, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the NDLEA, at that time, said “drug barons may determine Nigeria’s political future”. This is a man that I will refer to as ‘the man who saw tomorrow’. It is now left to Nigerians, not to allow the sale of hard drugs on the streets of the country by ensuring that certain characters do not come near the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

You can watch Phrank Shaibu’s interview on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123

News )

