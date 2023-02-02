NEWS

In 1990, An NDLEA Chairman Warned That Drug Barons May Determine Nigeria’s Political Future—Phrank Shaibu

In 1990, An NDLEA Chairman Warned That Drug Barons May Determine Nigeria's Political Future—Phrank Shaibu

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a leader of the previous ruling party’s All Progressives Congress (APC), are currently engaged in a debate.

Phrank Shaibu has come forward to disclose an alleged remark made more than three decades ago by the former head of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in which he supposedly raised the alarm about the threat to the nation’s democratic destiny.

Shaibu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, revealed in an interview with Charles Aniagolu on ARISE TV’s “Prime Time” program a few hours ago that as early as 1990.

Mr. Oyakhilome, the then-chairman of the NDLEA, forewarned Nigerians about the pervasive involvement of some drug lords in the political life of the country, to the extent that they may eventually decide the political future of the entire nation.

“I wanted to show the presenter something before we got started with the program. The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mr. Oyakhilome, at the time claimed that “drug barons may determine Nigeria’s political future” on November 5, 1990, and I still remember it.

I’ll call him “the man who saw tomorrow” because of this man. It is now up to Nigerians to prevent the selling of hard drugs on the nation’s streets by making sure certain individuals stay away from the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s President’s office.”

