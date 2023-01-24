In 1989 BAT Worked For Mobil, And His Salary Was 00. How will he deposit 100 in 1990? – Shaibu

In 1989 BAT Worked For Mobil, And His Salary Was $2400. How will he deposit $66100 in 1990? – Shaibu

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, has said that All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu worked for Mobil Oil & Natural Gas in 1989 and his salary was $2,400, therefore how can he deposit $66,100 once in his bank account in 1990?

He also said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu had direct links with drug lords and was used to launder their money. He went to Heritage Bank to open an account and for details he said he works for Mobil Oil and Natural Gas but has no other source of income.

According to him, a drug lord took Tinubu in 1989 and opened an account at the Nigerian Heritage Bank. Records show that he had no source of income other than working for Mobil Nigeria Limited and his salary was $2,400. “How will $661,000 a year be deposited by him in 1990?” he asked.

Readers, please share your thoughts on this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: GistSports (via 50minds

News )

#BAT #Worked #Mobil #Salary #deposit #ShaibuIn 1989 BAT Worked For Mobil, And His Salary Was $2400. How will he deposit $66100 in 1990? – Shaibu Publish on 2023-01-24 06:49:05