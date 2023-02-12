This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In 1984, Buhari sacked by uncle because he begged him to extend Naira swap- Buba Galadima says

According to a news that was published by Daily Trust Newspaper online this afternoon, it was reported that the chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has narrated how President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly sacked one of his uncles over naira redesign in 1984.

Recall that Buhari, a retired Army major general, served as the country’s military head of state from 31 December 1983 to 27 August 1985, after taking power in a military coup d’état.

However, while he was speaking during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Buba Galadima commented on the current hardship in the land as a result of naira redesign policy.

While he was talking, he said, “In 1984, Buhari sacked by uncle because he begged him to extend Naira swap. Hassan Albadawi, who was Buhari’s commissioner for education when he was the governor of North Eastern State and later became the sole administrator at Gamboru Ngala on the border with Chad and Cameroon, appeared on television 9 o’clock news and begged the president to extend the time of naira swap because people in his constituency had no access to banks.”

Further talking, he said just before the news ended, another message came, a special announcement, that he (Buhari) thereby dismissed the chairman of that local community.

