Imumolen wins again, earns huge plaudits after exemplary performance at NIPSS’ interactive forum

Huge plaudits have been trailing Professor Christopher Imumolen’s performance following his unforgettable rendition at a National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) forum on February 14.

The Accord party’s presidential candidate had once again made the most of a rare opportunity to speak at one of the country s most hallowed intellectual chambers as he presented a detailed manifesto of his visions and plans for the country if he earned the people’s mandate to become president.

As has become customary in recent outings where he has had the opportunity to speak about his plans to turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the country if he gets the chance to rule as president, Professor Christopher Imumolen oozed class and composure as he spoke before equally erudite personalities who graced the event.

Beamed live on zoom, and several social media platforms on Valentine’s Day, the interactive session was aimed at sizing up the youthful candidate who demonstrated an adeptness quite alien to a first-timer gunning for the highest office in the land.

And the manner of his presentation went a long way in also convincing the watching public that the accomplished academic has much to offer the Nigerian electorate if they take a chance on him during the forthcoming general elections.

The passion of the delivery was as palpable as the pragmatic ways he offered to fix the myriad of challenges the country is facing at this particular time in it’s history.

Listen to him, “My decision to join the race for the office of Nigeria’s president for this particular elections was informed by the need to give the youths of this country a voice.

“I am using my involvement in the ongoing presidential race to tell them that it is their mandate to rescue this country from the hands of insensitive leaders who appear to have mortgaged their futures on the altar of selfish, self-centred politicking.”

The passion was unmistakable. And it reflected all through his speech, as well as during the questions and answers session.

The engineer with vast knowledge of the country’s oil and gas sector also did not flinch while telling the forum about some hard decisions he intended to take to move the country forward if he became president.

For instance, he suffered no fools gladly when he said categorically that he was going to end the era of subsidising petroleum products in the country as Nigeria’s president. Neither did he balk at the idea of ending the perennial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) or doing something drastic about the country’s porous borders that have contributed in no small way in worsening the country’s insecurity problems.

“My government will not waste a day in office, retaining the subsidy regime that is bedevilled by massive corruption, and has almost brought the country to it’s knees. Criminals have been allowed to feed fat from a subsidy scheme originally meant to help Nigerians.

“I will ensure, as president, that subsidy is removed, while encouraging investment by Nigerians to take up the refining of petroleum products in modular or small scale refineries.

“This, I am confident, will break the stranglehold the marketers currently have in the importation, distribution and sale of petrol and it’s other related products,” he says.

“In the education sector, my government will be quite aggressive in implementing policies that will help stimulate growth, as well as encourage the setting up of more digital universities by the private sector.

“This will encourage competition in the industry, drive down the cost of university education and ultimately help to end the perennial crisis we witness whenever our lecturers decide to go on strike over issues relating to improved working conditions.”

“And for our porous borders, we shall be embarking on a vigorous recruitment drive to bring in more security personnel to man them with the ultimate goal of plugging the several loopholes that encourage the influx of foreigners with bad intentions into the country,” he says.

This fire of enthusiasm resonated through his speech. According to him, all sectors of the Nigerian economy shall be given a dosage of the Professor Imumolen medication if he lands the country’s most coveted job.

Well, his message — delivered with so much conviction and fervour — would at the end prompt an almost rehearsed applause that reverberated through the hall where some respected giants of the academia sat.

As the show’s compere, Samuel Osime — also an NIPSS editor — was in the process of closing the event, the likes of Professor Adamu Wada of the department of economics, University of Jos, Dr Solomon Ajindeh, Senior Fellow, Research Directorate (NIPSS), Dr Philemon Hagai, Agriculturist, Mrs Ayuba Ayakpu of the Plateau Radio and Television, Jos, Professor Ayo Omotayo, Director General, NIPSS and a host others from a wide spectrum of society, could be seen clapping and nodding their heads in satisfaction that indeed they had seen a candidate who was passionate, driven, willing and able to do all that he said he would do if given the opportunity to become Nigeria’s president come February 25, 2023.

