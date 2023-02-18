Imumolen: I’ll be like a father to all Nigerians if elected president

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Accord party’s presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he will not only be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but a father figure to all Nigerians if he gets elected into office in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 25.

The country’s youngest presidential candidate at 39 says that at this critical moment in history when it is necessary to unite the country and give everyone a sense of belonging, it was important for Nigerians to identify and elect that leader who will be patriotic and selfless enough to work for the common good, irrespective of tribe, religion or beliefs.

He does not believe that a candidate needs necessarily to be old to qualify as a fatherly leader, as he insists that it is by heart.

“I’ll not only be president by name but a father to every Nigerian, no matter their tribe, religion, beliefs, location or political leanings, if I get the people’s mandate to be president of this great country,” Professor Imumolen said during a recent interactive session at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos recently.

“And let me say this quickly. Being able to lead a people in a fatherly manner is not by age but by heart. By heart, I mean a leader who is empathetic, compassionate and Godly. Who is perpetually committed to the things that uplift the people.

“Who will be uncomfortable to see his people suffer unnecessarily because they can’t enjoy the basic amenities of life.

“A fatherly leader will be restless, and even scandalised to see his people queue endlessly in banks or petrol stations in order to either access their legitimately earned monies or buy fuel.

“A fatherly leader is one who will be concerned about stories of his people being kidnapped for ransom.

“A fatherly president is one who will not like to hear that a countless number of the country’s citizens go to bed everyday hungry as a result of high cost of living brought about by a galloping inflation, and a collapsed economy.

“I promise Nigerians today that I’ll be that leader if they willingly give me their mandate.

I will be a father to all. I am compassionate. I feel for them. That is why I have decided to join this race.

“With me as president, a new era of purposeful and committed leadership shall be ushered in. No Nigerian will ever have to live under the poverty line. No Nigerian will ever have to grope in the dark as result of perennial epileptic power supply.

“No Nigerian will ever have to be out of school because of no money to fund his education as there will be free education at least up to secondary school level.

“Under my administration, the old order that has generally led to a sense of hopelessness amongst Nigerians will give way to a new order where the true essence of leadership that puts the interest of the people first shall fully be expressed,” he said.

