Improving education, health, welfare of Nigerians keeps me up at night – Tinubu Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, in a recent national address monitored by Vanguard, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to enhancing the welfare of Nigerians, particularly in the areas of education and health. He stated that the well-being of the citizens is his top priority, and it keeps him motivated day and night.

Regarding education, President Tinubu outlined plans to make it more affordable by providing loans to higher institutions and students in need. He assured that no student will have to abandon their education due to financial constraints. Moreover, he announced the approval of the Infrastructure Support Fund for the States, aimed at revitalizing the decaying healthcare and educational infrastructure and promoting economic prosperity.

In the transportation sector, Tinubu promised to introduce mass transit services at a more affordable rate by rolling out 3000 units of 20-seater CNG-fueled buses across states and local governments. These buses will be distributed to major transportation companies based on travel intensity per capita, and participating companies can access credit for this initiative at a favorable interest rate.

Additionally, the President assured Nigerian workers that a new national minimum wage is in the works, and once agreed upon with labor unions, it will be promptly implemented and budgeted for.

Tinubu’s dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians through better education, healthcare, and transportation underscores his vision for a more prosperous and equitable nation.

Source: VANGUARD NEWS

Yabman (

)