Imposing No Fly Ban Over Niger Republic Will Come With Great Cost To Nigerian Aviation Sector – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react after ECOWAS imposes no flight zone on Niger Republic.

Recall that it was reported that the African States (ECOWAS) has imposed a no flight zone on Niger following the coup that toppled the elected government of Mohamed Bazoum.

While reacting to the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view about it.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by revealing that if the military regimes in Africa closed down their Airspace, the coastal African countries would have to divert to the Atlantic Ocean in order to fly to Europe.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that imposing the no fly ban over Niger Republic will come with a great cost to the Nigerian Ation sector.

