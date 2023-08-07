Imposing A No-Fly Ban Over Niger Will Come With A Greater Cost To Nigeria’s Aviation Sector – Sani

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the leaders of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has warned the Bola Tinubu administration of the negative impact that recently imposed no-fly ban on the french-speaking country will end up having on Nigeria’s ation sector.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 7, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, argued that if all military dictators in the West African region decide to close down their country’s airspaces as a result of the ban on Niger Republic, nations along Africa’s coastline would be forced to make use of the Atlantic Ocean for their flights to Europe.

This, according to the former lawmaker, could prove to be detrimental to Nigeria’s ation sector.

He wrote; “If the military regimes in Africa closed down their airspace, the coastal African countries would have to divert to the Atlantic Ocean in order to fly to Europe. Imposing the no-fly ban over Niger Republic will come with a great cost to Nigeria’s ation sector.”

