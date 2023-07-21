Buying a used car can be an exciting and cost-effective option in Nigeria. However, it’s crucial to ensure that you have all the necessary documents to complete a smooth and legal transaction. Obtaining the correct paperwork helps protect your rights as a buyer and ensures that the vehicle’s ownership is properly transferred to you. Here are the important documents you should collect when buying a used car in Nigeria:

1. Vehicle Title (Proof of Ownership): According to Naijauto, the most critical document you need is the vehicle title or proof of ownership. This document confirms that the seller is the legal owner of the car and has the authority to sell it. Ensure that the title is genuine and has not been tampered with. You may want to verify the information with the appropriate authorities, such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) or the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

2. Vehicle Registration Certificate: The registration certificate is another essential document to collect. It provides details about the car, including its make, model, color, engine number, chassis number, and registration number. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is in charge of authorizing vehicle registration papers, you should therefore make sure the information on the registration certificate matches the details provided by the seller. Verify the authenticity of the certificate by cross-checking with the relevant authorities.

3. Road Worthiness Certificate: In Nigeria, every vehicle must undergo an annual roadworthiness inspection. The roadworthiness certificate indicates that the vehicle has passed the necessary safety standards and is fit for use on the road. Check that the certificate is up-to-date and legitimate. According to Autojosh, it is advisable to visit a government-approved testing center or Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) for the roadworthiness inspection.

4. Valid Insurance Certificate: Ensure that the car has valid insurance coverage before purchasing it. The insurance certificate provides proof that the vehicle is insured against accidents, theft, and third-party liabilities. Verify the coverage details, validity period, and authenticity of the certificate by contacting the insurance company directly.

5. Evidence of Vehicle Customs Duty: If you are purchasing an imported used car, it is crucial to obtain the customs duty documents. These documents prove that the necessary import duties and tariffs have been paid on the vehicle. Failure to provide valid customs documents may result in legal issues and potential seizure of the vehicle by customs authorities.

6. Maintenance and Service History: According to Mechanicbase, while not an official document, obtaining the maintenance and service history of the car is highly recommended. It helps you understand how well the vehicle has been maintained, any repairs or replacements performed, and its overall condition. Ask the seller for records of past services, repairs, and inspections carried out on the vehicle.

BetaView90 (

)