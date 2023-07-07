Important Documents to Ask for When Buying a House in Nigeria

Purchasing a house is a significant investment, and it is essential to ensure that the transaction is conducted legally and transparently. In Nigeria, there are several important documents that prospective buyers should request when buying a house. These documents provide valuable information about the property’s legal status, ownership, and history. This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to the crucial documents that buyers should ask for when purchasing a house in Nigeria.

Title Document:

The title document is the most critical document when buying a house in Nigeria. It serves as evidence of ownership and establishes the legal rights of the seller over the property. The title document may include a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Deed of Assignment, or Registered Conveyance, depending on the type of title the property holds. It is crucial to verify the authenticity and validity of the title document through a qualified legal professional or land registry.

Survey Plan:

A survey plan is a document that shows the precise boundaries, measurements, and features of the land. It helps determine the exact size and shape of the property, ensuring that it matches the information provided by the seller. The survey plan is essential for verifying the accuracy of the property’s legal description and can help identify encroachments or boundary disputes.

Building Approval and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O):

A Building Approval is a document issued by the appropriate local government authority, indicating that the property’s construction complies with building regulations and standards. It ensures that the house has undergone necessary inspections and meets safety requirements. Additionally, a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) is an important document that proves the property’s legitimacy and grants the owner the right to occupy and possess the land. Both documents help validate the property’s legal status and compliance with building codes.

Search Report:

A search report is conducted at the land registry to verify the property’s title, ownership, and any encumbrances or liens against it. This report provides information on any existing mortgages, pending legal disputes, or other claims that may affect the property’s transfer of ownership. It is advisable to engage a qualified legal professional to conduct a thorough search and ensure that the property is free from any encumbrances.

Tax Clearance Certificate:

The tax clearance certificate serves as proof that the seller has met their tax obligations. Requesting a valid tax clearance certificate ensures that there are no outstanding tax liabilities associated with the property. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of the certificate by cross-checking with the relevant tax authorities.

Receipts of Payment and Transfer of Ownership:

Buyers should request receipts for all payments made towards the purchase of the property. This includes evidence of the initial deposit, subsequent payments, and the final payment. These receipts help establish a clear payment history and ensure that all financial transactions are properly documented. Additionally, the transfer of ownership documents, such as the Deed of Assignment or Registered Conveyance, should be requested to finalize the transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer.

Community Development Association (CDA) or Homeowners Association Documents:

If the property is located within a community or estate, it is essential to request relevant documents related to the Community Development Association (CDA) or Homeowners Association. These documents outline the rules, regulations, and responsibilities governing the community or estate. They provide information about communal facilities, maintenance fees, and any restrictions or obligations imposed on property owners within the community.

Conclusion:

When buying a house in Nigeria, it is crucial to request and thoroughly review the essential documents mentioned above. These documents provide vital information about the property’s legal status, ownership, compliance with regulations, and any encumbrances or disputes that may affect the purchase. Engaging qualified legal professionals and conducting proper due diligence is essential to ensure a transparent and legally sound property transaction. By obtaining and carefully examining these documents, buyers can protect their investment and make informed decisions when purchasing a house in Nigeria.

