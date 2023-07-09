Important Documents Required When Purchasing a Property Whose Owner is Dead

The purchase of a property is a significant financial decision, and it becomes more complex when the property’s owner is deceased. In Nigeria, when dealing with properties owned by deceased individuals, there are specific documents that prospective buyers must obtain to ensure a smooth and legally valid transaction. This article provide the essential documents required when purchasing a property from the estate of a deceased person in Nigeria.

Death Certificate of the Owner

The death certificate of the property owner is a crucial document that serves as official proof of the individual’s demise. It is typically issued by the National Population Commission or the appropriate Vital Statistics Office. The death certificate establishes the fact that the property owner has passed away, which is necessary for the legal transfer of the property to proceed.

Will

According to ResolutionLaw, if the deceased owner left a valid will, obtaining a certified copy of the will is essential. A will is a legal document that specifies the distribution of the deceased owner’s assets, including the property in question. It is crucial to review the will to ensure that the property is included and that the transaction aligns with the stipulations outlined in the document. The will provides clarity on the intentions of the deceased regarding the property’s ownership and distribution.

Probate or Letter of Administration

To determine the legal representative of the deceased’s estate, two documents may be required:

a. Probate: If a valid will exists, the court grants probate to the executor named in the will. Probate is a legal document that confirms the executor’s authority to administer the estate and distribute the deceased’s assets, including the property. The probate process involves verifying the authenticity of the will, appointing the executor, and providing the legal authority to transfer the property.

b. Letter of Administration: In the absence of a will, a letter of administration is required. This document is issued by the court and empowers the appointed administrator, usually a family member, to manage and distribute the deceased’s estate. The letter of administration is obtained through a court application process and ensures that the estate is properly administered, including the transfer of the property.

Certificate of Occupancy or Right of Occupancy

According to ChamanLawFirm, the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or Right of Occupancy (R of O) is a vital document that proves the legal ownership and rights of the deceased owner over the property. This document is typically issued by the relevant government authority, such as the state’s Land Registry or Ministry of Lands. It establishes the title and tenure of the land, indicating that the deceased owner had the legal right to possess and use the property. It is essential to verify the authenticity and validity of the C of O or R of O during the due diligence process.

Survey Plan

According to TheArchitect, a survey plan is a graphical representation of the property, outlining its boundaries, measurements, and other relevant details. Obtaining an up-to-date survey plan is crucial to accurately define the property’s boundaries and prevent disputes or encroachments in the future. It is advisable to engage a qualified surveyor to conduct a survey and prepare an updated survey plan. The survey plan helps ensure that the property being purchased corresponds with the boundaries and measurements mentioned in the document.

Deed of Assignment or Conveyance

The Deed of Assignment or Conveyance is a legal document that transfers ownership rights from the deceased owner to the buyer. This document must be properly executed and registered to ensure the validity and enforceability of the property transfer. It contains the details of the buyer, seller, property description, purchase price, and other relevant terms and conditions. It is essential to verify the authenticity of the deed and ensure that it complies with all legal requirements.

Tax Clearance Certificates

Obtaining the deceased owner’s tax clearance certificates is important to confirm that all tax obligations related to the property have been fulfilled. This step helps ensure that the property is free from any outstanding tax liabilities, such as property tax. The tax clearance certificates indicate that the deceased owner was compliant with tax laws, and it provides assurance to the buyer that there are no tax issues associated with the property.

Receipt

A land purchase receipt is a document reflecting the receipt of payment for a particular property or land. Usually, seller issue a receipt to the buyer upon the sale of a property. While the receipt may not be necessary if the clause for a receipt is contained in the deed, it is advisable to obtain a receipt as additional evidence of the purchase transaction. The receipt serves as proof of payment and can be used to demonstrate that the buyer has fulfilled their financial obligations.

Affidavit of Next of Kin

Before proceeding with the purchase, it is crucial to obtain an affidavit of the next of kin. This legal document confirms the deceased’s closest living relative, which is vital in determining who has the right to sell the property on behalf of the estate. The affidavit of next of kin helps establish the legitimacy of the person selling the property and ensures that the transaction is carried out by the appropriate representative.

Consent of Beneficiaries

If the property is subject to distribution among multiple beneficiaries, it is necessary to obtain the written consent of all the beneficiaries or their legal representatives. This step ensures that all parties involved are aware of and agree to the sale of the property. The consent of beneficiaries helps prevent disputes or challenges to the property transaction in the future by confirming that all stakeholders are in agreement.

Identification Documents

Both the buyer and the seller must provide valid identification documents, such as national identity cards, international passports, or driver’s licenses. These documents serve as proof of identity and are necessary for the verification of the parties involved in the transaction. Verification of identification documents helps ensure that the individuals involved in the property transaction are legally recognized and authorized to engage in the sale.

It is important to note that the specific requirements may vary depending on the state and local regulations. Seeking professional advice from legal practitioners or real estate professionals experienced in estate matters is highly recommended to navigate the process successfully and ensure compliance with all legal requirements.

