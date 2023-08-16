NEWS

Implementation of student loan to begin 2023/2024 academic session, says Fed Govt

The Federal Ministry of Education has said the implementation of the Student Loan scheme is expected to start in the 2023/2024 academic session.

This was disclosed during a hearing with the House of Representatives Committee on Students Loans by its Permanent Secretary, David Adejo.

 The Students Loan Act was signed, and the permanent secretary denied rumours that this led to price increases at various federal colleges around the nation.

He said that in order to ensure that the loans plan begins in earnest the next month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated that the essential work be finished on the parameters for its implementation. According to The Nation.

Adejo said that the President had formed a committee to coordinate efforts, with his chief of staff serving as its chairman and other members chosen from, among others, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Budget Office of the Federation, and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

