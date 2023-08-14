Impeachment: PDP leaders scold Shaibu over intimidating, blackmailing Obaseki

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo have berated Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu for approaching the court over an allegation of impeachment.

Rising from a meeting on Sunday in Igueben, Igueben LGA, the party leaders from Edo Central senatorial district faulted Mr Shaibu for failure to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the party.

The deputy governor had approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, seeking a restraining order against Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he alleged was planning his impeachment.

The meeting had in attendance Edo PDP chairman Tony Aziegbemi, ex-chairman of the party’s board of trustees Tom Ikimi, former Edo Central senator, Clifford Odia, two former House of Representatives’ members Sergius Ogun and Joe Edionwele, among others.

“An extraordinary meeting of leaders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central Senatorial District held today, the 13th of August 2023, at Igueben, and topical issues affecting the Party in the State were reviewed,” said a communique issued after the meeting and signed by the attendees.

“During the meeting, a vote of implicit confidence in the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, was moved by Chief Francis Ulinfun and seconded by Elder Johnny Abhulimen. The motion was unanimously passed by all the leaders in attendance on behalf of the party in Esanland.”

“The meeting noted with satisfaction the speedy and effective progress being made on the peace and reconciliation efforts to unite the contending forces within the party, particularly in Esanland. However, the deteriorating relationship between our Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, was noted with utmost dismay.”

The leaders observed that the controversy was unnecessary, considering that the central issue was the governorship succession in 2024.

“The reason for this is our strong belief that the strongest consideration for making the choice is equity in addition to other factors related to competence and individual acceptability,” added the PDP chieftains. “From our interactions with our brothers from Edo South and Edo North, there is already a consensus that the next governor will emanate from Edo Central senatorial district principally because it is on record that Edo Central has not legally produced a governor for our dear state since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999.”

The group stressed that the “process of making such a choice can be achieved by the leadership of the party in a cordial and reasonable atmosphere rather than resorting to intimidation and blackmail.”

It added, “Moreover, we condemn, in very strong terms, the act of resorting to court without exhausting the options provided in our party constitution for dispute settlement. In any case, the governor has confirmed that he has made no move to impeach his deputy, and we believe him.”

The PDP stakeholders “urge the deputy governor to withdraw his suit forthwith and seek a political solution to the problem with his principal.”

“Finally, His Excellency Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his firm resolve and determination to finish well and strong. We hereby identify with him in that resolution because we believe that nothing short of that will augur well for us, the party and our dear state.”

(NAN)