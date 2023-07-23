“Imo will thrive again because I’ll be that bridge builder between the youth & all the citizens – Uche Odunzeh

Mr. Uche Odunzeh, the Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) in Imo State, has pledged to address insecurity in the state by engaging the youth in meaningful ventures.

During a stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, Odunzeh emphasized the importance of empowering the youth and reducing unemployment to ensure lasting peace and security in Imo State. He advocated for the involvement of young people in governance, stating that neglecting the youth could lead to continuous problems.

As an experienced entrepreneur with a track record of providing private sector jobs for over 20 years, Odunzeh expressed his commitment to bringing positive change to Imo State. He believes that a new Imo is possible and that the people are eager to reclaim their state through the NNPP. Despite financial limitations compared to other parties, he highlighted the power of the people’s voice, emphasizing that the campaign will be built on consensus and unity, calling on leaders from all parties to join the NNPP in pursuit of a better and new Imo.

Additionally, Odunzeh promised to focus on improving the lives of the people, especially children, and enhancing the education, health sectors, road infrastructure, and real estate development in the state.

In his words: “Imo will thrive again because I will be that bridge builder between the youth and all the citizens,” he further said.

Source:Daily Post paper

