IMO: Uzodimma was in FCT when other Govs were rebuilding their state during Sit-at-home- Nwachukwu

Barr. Gozie Nwachukwu, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Imo State, has claimed that Governor Hope Uzodinma abandoned the state for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja according to Daily Post on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Nwachukwu, a spokesman for the Imo PDP 2023 gubernatorial campaign, made the charges during a Friday appearance on Arise Television. According to him, when other governors in the region were attempting to rebuild residents’ trust during the recent seven-day sit-in called by loyalists of the wanted Simon Ekpa, Uzodinma was in the FCT.

He claimed that when the state faces a security crisis, there is no leader to confront the matter.”What has been happening in Imo State has been so depressing,” he said. On Monday, you could see the man from Anambra, you could see the governor of Enugu State Mbah going to market and other public places rebuilding faith in the population, but in Imo, the governor has abandoned the state.

The governor has moved out of the state. The man has arrived in Abuja. As a result, when there is a security challenge, no one comes out to speak to the people when a meeting was held in Southeast during the seven-day sit-at-home period.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (

)