Imo: The Formation Of Ebubeagu Didn’t Reduce The Crime Rate Instead It Continued To Escalate-Emeana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Imo State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Ray Emeana, in an interview has speak about the formation of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit that was created by Southeast Governors in order to fight crime in the region.

According to Emeana, he said that the formation of Ebubeagu didn’t reduce the crime rate in Imo State instead it continued to escalate. He made this statement while speaking on the recent attack on Ikenga Ugochinyere by gunmen

During The interview with Sun paper, The Imo State Secretary of PDP said “when the Southeast governors wanted to form Ebubeagu, the State government also formed it and for us in our press statement, we said it was a good thing to do .

But Today, you can’t even say you know who the people are and instead of the crime rate to come down, it continued to escalate, so we’re demanding that Ebubeagu be scrapped.

Source: Sun paper

Ikechukwu (

)