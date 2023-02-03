Imo: Supreme Court Dismisses APC’s Suit Against PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress filed an appeal against the Peoples Democratic Party regarding the Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency in Imo state, but the Supreme Court dismissed it on Friday.

The appeal was rejected by the supreme court on the grounds that the APC lacked locus standi, or the legal right, to interfere with the PDP’s candidate selection procedure.

Hon. Nnamdi Igbokwe, a leader of the APC in Imo state, filed the lawsuit to contest Hon. Emeka Chinedu’s selection as the PDP candidate for the Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency.

He requested a court injunction telling the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise Chinedu as a legitimately nominated candidate or to include him on the ballot.

The PDP candidate was returned undefeated in a primary election for the House of Representatives ticket for the February 25, 2023, National Assembly election. This was the PDP’s complaint.

The uncontested mechanism that produced Emeka Chinedu during the PDP primary election, according to the APC, was not recognised by the law and should not be approved by the electoral authority.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in a decision written by Justice Emmanuel Agim that the APC behaved as a meddlesome invader and busybody in the methods and fashions in which it became involved in PDP matters.

The appellants, the APC and Igbokwe, were told by the Supreme Court that they had no right to contest the PDP’s candidate selection procedure.

In dismissing the appeal, Justice Agim stated that the APC argument lacked validity and demanded that each party pay its own legal expenses.

Before taking the case to the Supreme Court to express its ire over how PDP produced the candidate, APC had lost the case in the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. According to independent report.

