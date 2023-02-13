Imo State PDP Chairman Shot by Gunmen in Ogbaku Ward

On Saturday night, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogbaku ward, Charles Oke, was shot by gunmen at his residence in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State. According to a source in the community, the attackers gained access to the chairman’s home by jumping the fence of the building and waited for him in his compound.

Despite being shot in one of his legs, Oke raised the alarm and tried to run into his house before the attackers fled the scene. He was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, where he is currently recovering.

The reason for the attack has yet to be determined, but a source in the community stated that they are thankful for the chairman’s survival and grateful that he is alive. The spokesperson for the PDP in the state, Collins Opuruozor, reassured the public that the party is on top of the situation and promised to provide more information soon.

Content created and supplied by: Muholanur (via 50minds

News )

