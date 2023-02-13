NEWS

Imo State PDP Chairman Shot by Gunmen in Ogbaku Ward

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Imo State PDP Chairman Shot by Gunmen in Ogbaku Ward

On Saturday night, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogbaku ward, Charles Oke, was shot by gunmen at his residence in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State. According to a source in the community, the attackers gained access to the chairman’s home by jumping the fence of the building and waited for him in his compound.

Despite being shot in one of his legs, Oke raised the alarm and tried to run into his house before the attackers fled the scene. He was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, where he is currently recovering.

The reason for the attack has yet to be determined, but a source in the community stated that they are thankful for the chairman’s survival and grateful that he is alive. The spokesperson for the PDP in the state, Collins Opuruozor, reassured the public that the party is on top of the situation and promised to provide more information soon.

Content created and supplied by: Muholanur (via 50minds
News )

#Imo #State #PDP #Chairman #Shot #Gunmen #Ogbaku #WardImo State PDP Chairman Shot by Gunmen in Ogbaku Ward Publish on 2023-02-13 07:05:14



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

7 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

7 mins ago

A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

16 mins ago

We Are Spreading The Gospel Of Bola Tinubu — Akin Alabi

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button