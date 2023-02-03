NEWS

Imo State: Ikenga Ugochinyere Was Attacked For Two Reasons- Ray Emeana Reveals

Imo State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Ray Emeana in an interview, has spoke on the recent attack on Ikenga Ugochinyere by gunmen. According to Emeana, Ugochinyere was attacked by for two reasons, which he will state during this interview

Recall that, Ugochinyere while speaking on the January 14 attack on his country home in Imo State, said “he would have been killed in the attack if not for his uncle, Chief Daniel Ikeagwuonu who gave his life to save him”,

Further speaking, he revealed that their sponsors asked them to kill him and make a video of the way he would die so that people can mock his demise.

However, in a statement released by Ray Emeana, while reacting said “Ugochinyere was never attacked before now till after he exposed the fraud about underage people registering in the governor’s ward. And secondly, he was attacked after the gunmen discover he is running for an election”

