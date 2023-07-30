Imo State Govt Has Not Paid About 15,000 Workers Their Salaries For The Past 3 Years -Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, criticized some state Governors who pledged to give workers an additional N10,000 to increase the minimum wage to N40,000.

Joe Ajaero pointed out that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who promised to increase worker’s salaries, has not paid about 15,000 workers their salaries for the past three years. He questioned why Hope Uzodinma announced a minimum wage of N40,000 when he cannot pay N30,000.

Previously, Governor Hope Uzodinma had stated that about 15,000 ghost workers were discovered in the state, and they will no longer receive salaries. However, Joe Ajaero argues that the Imo State government is unable to pay its workers and should avoid making false promises of an additional N10,000 increment.

In my opinion, I think the clash of statement between the Governor of Imo State and Joe Ajaero needs to be cleared.

