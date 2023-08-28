Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma reacts after he attended a church convention in Owerri (Photos)

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, responded after his participation in the convention of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Hope Uzodimma, a prominent candidate from the All Progressives Congress, will be competing against Senator Athan Achonu from the Labour Party and several other candidates in the Imo State Governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Governorship election in Imo State will take place on November 11th, along with the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Governor Hope Uzodimma stated on his verified Facebook page; “At the 2023 convention of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) held in Owerri, I expressed my happiness to the dedication of religious institutions in supporting the developmental initiatives of the State Government.”

He added; “I commended the leadership of the church for their choice of Owerri for the convention. This must have been informed by the peaceful society we enjoy in the State now, for which we give thanks to God Almighty.”

The All Progressives Congress Chieftain stated further; “In my usual manner, while affirming Government’s measures towards sustaining the peace we have, I encouraged the religious institutions to continue in their partnership with the State Government for the promotion of good morals in our society. -Hope Uzodimma”

