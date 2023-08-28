Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma Reacts After He Attended A Church Convention In Owerri (Photos)

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has reacted after he attended the convention of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading contenders for the Imo State Governorship election. He will contest against Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party and many others.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Imo State Governorship election will hold on the 11th of November with that of Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Governor Hope Uzodimma stated on his verified Facebook page; “At the 2023 convention of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) held in Owerri, I expressed my happiness to the dedication of religious institutions in supporting the developmental initiatives of the State Government.”

He added; “I commended the leadership of the church for their choice of Owerri for the convention. This must have been informed by the peaceful society we enjoy in the State now, for which we give thanks to God Almighty.”

The All Progressives Congress Chieftain stated further; “In my usual manner, while affirming Government’s measures towards sustaining the peace we have, I encouraged the religious institutions to continue in their partnership with the State Government for the promotion of good morals in our society. -Hope Uzodimma”

The recent post by the executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

