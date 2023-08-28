Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma Reacts After He Attended A Church Convention In Owerri (Photos)

After attending the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) conference in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has spoken out.

One of the most prominent candidates for governor of Imo State is All Progressives Congress member Hope Uzodimma. He will face off against various candidates, including Labour Party Senator Athan Achonu.

(Facebook photo from the official Governor Hope Uzodimma page)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the governorship elections for Imo State, Kogi State, and Bayelsa State on November 11.

For example, Governor Hope Uzodimma wrote on his verified Facebook profile, At the 2023 convention of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) held in Owerri, I expressed my happiness to the dedication of religious institutions in supporting the developmental initiatives of the State Government.

And he continued, “I praised the church leadership for choosing Owerri for the convention. We give appreciation to God Almighty for the peaceful society we currently enjoy in the State, which undoubtedly influenced this.

The leader of the All Progressives Congress went on to say, “In my usual fashion, while affirming Government’s measures towards sustaining the peace we have, I encouraged the religious institutions to continue in their partnership with the State Government for the promotion of good morals in our society.” -Uzodimma Hope”

(Facebook photo from the official Governor Hope Uzodimma page)

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo State and an executive branch official, recently made a post on his verified Facebook page that has received a lot of attention from his many friends and followers.

Trustnews1 (

)