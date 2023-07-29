Imo State Government Has Not Paid About 15,000 Workers Their Salaries For The Past 3 Years – Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has criticized some state Governors who has pledged to give workers an additional N10,000 salaries that will increase the minimum wage to N40,000.

According to Joe Ajaero, the Governor of Imo State who promised to increase worker’s salary has not paid about 15,000 worked their salaries for the past three years.

According to Joe Ajaero, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has claimed that the 15,000 workers are ghost workers. Joe Ajaero wondered why Hope Uzodinma has announced to pay N40,000 as minimum wage when he cannot pay N30,000.

Remember that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had previously stated that about 15,000 ghost workers were discovered in the state and as such, those persons will no longer receive salaries. However, Joe Ajaero is trying to say that the Imo State government is unable to pay its workers and as such, the government should not make false promises of additional N10,000 increment.

Watch From The 8:03 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)