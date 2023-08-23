NEWS

IMO: Reactions As LP Chieftain Reveals What PO Told Crowd At Rally Ground About Abia Gov, Alex Otti

The labour party governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken Pela has revealed what the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi told the crowd that was present at the recent rally in Imo about the new gov of Abia state, Alex Otti

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and other labour party chieftains were in the state on Tuesday to flag off the campaign of the LP governorship candidate in Imo state, Athan Nneji Achonu

The rally was attended by several people in the state

However, during the rally, the former governor of Anambra state addressed the people at the gathering

In a post that Ken Pela shared on his verified Twitter page, he said while Peter Obi was addressing the crowd, he said Alex Otti has brought hope and change to Abia state and its people

Below are some of the reactions that have been made

