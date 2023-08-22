Imo Rally: Reactions Trail The Number Of People That Attended Labour Party Campaign Flag Off

Photos emanating from the labour party campaign flag off in Imo state has captured a large number of people at the event

It is no longer news that the labour party, after an outing in Edo state on Monday, stormed Owerri, Imo state to Flag Off Its governorhip election campaign

However, several photos that were shared have captured a large number of people who came out to support the party

Chieftains present at the event Include; labour party presidential aspirant, Peter obi, the Labour, the Labour party governorhip candidate in Imo, Athan Nneji Achonu, the Labour party national chairman, Julius Abure, the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti and many other top chieftains

However, since the pictures were shared online, there have been several reactions from social media users

