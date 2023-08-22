Imo Rally: Reactions As Peter Obi Arrives Imo State Ahead Of Campaign Flag Off

Photos emanating online has captured the moment the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi touched down in Imo state ahead of campaign flag off

Picture surfacing online from his arrival in Imo has got many people reacting

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant is attending the Imo Rally following his outing at the Edo state rally on Monday

It would be recalled that the rally in Edo, had a mammoth crowd In attendence after several people In the state trooped out to render support

However, he has now arrived in Imo state ahead of the LP Gov campaign flag off

In the pictures that surfaced online, the labour party national chairman, Julius Abure, the labour party governorship candidate in Imo, Athan Nneji Achonu and many others could be seen with him

Kindly checkout some of the pictures below

However, there have been several reactions after the pictures surfaced online

