Imo: Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe Reveals That Under Uzodinma’s Government, 1,000 Civilians Has Been Killed

The Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance for the Gubernatorial Election of Imo State, Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe, has revealed a statistics that shows the high level of insecurity in Imo State.

According to Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe, a report about the insecurity in Imo State was released earlier this year and it was revealed that 1,000 civilians has been killed under the administration of Hope Uzodinma.

Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe went on to disclose that 3,700 civilians has been abused under Hope Uzodinma’s administration. It was further stated 320 people has disappeared under Uzodinma’s administration. Jack Ogunewe made this known during an interview.

Speaking further, Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe noted that 1,400 houses has been destroyed during Hope Uzodinma’s administration. Ogunewe also revealed how a first class traditional ruler was also murdered on a broad daylight and the house of another traditional ruler was burnt down.

Watch From The 3:30 Minute Of The Video Below:



