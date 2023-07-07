Imo LP guber battle: Ukaegbu, Athan in war of words over Bayelsa ruling

Senator Athan Achonu and Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, have entered into a war of words following the report of the Federal High Court judgement, affirming Ukaegbu as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Imo state.

Vanguard report that, The latest of it, started on Friday in Owerri, after the Achonu group’s legal adviser, Emeka Ihejirika disagreed with the judgement, describing the June 23 2023, judgement as “false” while speaking in a phoning in radio programme on Omalicha 91.1 FM radio station in the state.

This did not sit well with the Imo Labour Party’s leadership, which was headed by Nze Ikechukwu Akujobi and Ukaegbu. “They said: “That the said Bar. Emeka Ihejirika is not the Legal Adviser of the Imo Labour Party in plain or simple English,” they added. He is compared to a bystander who seems to know very little or nothing about current events in the Labour Party on both the national and state levels. That when he was a guest on the aforementioned radio programme, he neglected to explain to Imolites how Alhaji Lamidi Apapa became the party’s acting national chairman.

Vanguard report that, He neglected to inform his audience that Nze I.C. Akujobi had been reinstated as the party’s state chairman and that the illegitimate state exco had been disbanded. Additionally, he neglected to inform Ndi Imo of the Abuja High Court’s suspension of Bar. Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman and of three other national officers due to criminal allegations involving forgery, perjury, and other criminal offences.

“That Ihejirika lied by claiming that the Federal High Court in Bayelsa State dismissed Sir. Basil Maduka’s lawsuit against Ukaegbu on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction (lie from the pit of hell) That Ihejirika once more neglected to inform Ndi Imo that Athan Achonu was not screened and never took part in the primary election held by the court-recognized Apapa-led NWC of the party.

Vanguard report that, The actual governorship primary election for the party in the state was held in Imo on April 16, 2023, under the direction of the Apapa-led NWC, and Ukaegbu was declared the victor.

The court ruled that any additional primary elections held by Abure and his cohorts in the states of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi were fraudulent, unlawful, and therefore void. Therefore, Imolites are urged to ignore and disregard any statements and assertions attributed to the free thinker and self-described illegal adviser.

Lukundu (

)