Imo lawmaker, Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu warns Tinubu to beware of Gov Hope Uzodimma

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, a member of the House of Representatives from Imo State’ s Ideato Federal Constituency, referred to the state’ s governor, Hope Uzodimma, as a ” evil governor. “

Uzodimma, the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), recently accompanied his colleagues to a meeting with Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, to discuss the selection of the 10th National Assembly’ s major offices.

The National Assembly’ s top officials had just been elected, as revealed by House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Following the meeting, Adamu, the APC chairman, declared that his party was unaware of the electoral process taking place in the two chambers of the National Assembly. He asserted that he had just heard rumors about these occurrences.

Uzodimma was blamed for such statements made by the APC party chairman, according to Ugochinyere, who called the development ” the voice of Jacob but the hands of Esau. He added, ” I think the ruling party made a wrong decision in choosing Uzodimma as chairman of the Progressives governor Forum. “

Meanwhile, Uzodimma’ s stance during the meeting with the APC national chairman seemed to refute the accusations made against him by Ugochinyere.

Recall that Uzodimma, the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, left the meeting and spoke to the media, stating that they supported the National Assembly’ s choice of major offices.

He stated that the APC is a family and that it has internal systems in place to deal with disagreements.

However, according to Leadership , Ugochinyere disregarded such a stance, highlighting the persistence of the resentment and hostility that Uzodimma and Adamu harbored toward Tinubu even from the party’ s ongoing presidential primary contest.

In a statement that he personally signed, Hon. Ugochinyere accused Uzodimma of conspiring with Abdullahi Adamu to thwart the activities of the Bola Tinubu administration.

The entire incident, according to Ugochinyere, was the result of misplaced anger. He said, ” Uzodinma is still licking the wounds of his failed agenda before APC primaries, to stop the emergence of Tinubu to favor his longtime ally, Ahmed Lawan, who Uzodinma was alleged to have dreamt of running with as President and Vice. “

All MPs, according to Ugochinyere, have faith in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and backed the major officers picked by Akpabio and Abbas.

Asserting that he only altered his mind after learning that his preferred candidate would not win, he further charged Uzodimma with working to support a Senate presidential candidate other than the APC’ s nominee.

The legislator, who criticized Uzodimma’ s antics as pointless, claimed that the members were at ease with the 10th NASS’ s principal officers and that no one could change it but the members themselves as specified in order 7 rule 4 of the House’ s standing orders.

In order to prevent Uzodimma from upending the system, he urged President Tinubu to be mindful of him and asked the Department of State Services to clip his wings and handle him carefully.

Ugochinyere referred to the security situation in Imo state and said that under Uzodimma, human life in Imo state had been completely eradicated.

He responded by describing Uzodimma as a troublemaker who is never happy with anything nice.

Source: Leadership

