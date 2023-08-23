Imo Guber Poll: Obi asks supporters to vote “human being”

Peter Obi has charged Imo state electorates to vote for “human being,” while campaigning for Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu, ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

“Ndi Imo, we are now asking you to vote for human being and things will start changing in Imo,” Mr Obi said.

“We know what it takes to change Imo. We know what it takes to change every part of Nigeria. That’s why we are here for. I urge all members of the Labour Party and the entire Imo people to come out en mass come November 11, and vote massively for Senator Athan Achonu and Tony Nwulu,” he added.

Mr Obi made the call at the LP rally held at Kanu Nwankwo Complex Owerri on Tuesday.

LP candidate, Mr Achonu, will be battling incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the number one seat in the state.

Alex Otti, Abia state Governor and Julius Abure, LP national chairman, were in attendance during Tuesday’s campaign.