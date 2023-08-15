Imo Guber: Peter Obi, Gov. Otti, Abure, Others to Storm Owerri as Achonu Flags Off Campaign

Peter Obi, the presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, and National Chairman of LP, Barrister Julius Abure among other party members will be in Owerri as the party kicks off its gubernatorial campaign.

In a statement by the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Organisation, said that the Labour Party’s governorship campaign will commence on Tuesday, August 22 in Owerri, Imo State capital, as reported by Vanguard.

According to the statement, all attention will be diverted to Imo State as massive supporters of ‘Obidients’ and new members of Labour Party will mark the arrival of LP’s prominent figures in support of Senator Athan Achonu and his deputy gubernatorial candidate, Honourable Tony Nwulu declares campaign open.

Achonu, while inaugurating his campaign team for the State’s twenty-seven Local Government Areas at his campaign office in Owerri recently, pended the official campaign date after consultations with the Labour Party leaders.

He further stated that “Take back Imo State, campaign team has promised that Peter Obi’s heroic storm Owerri will be a replica of the ‘One-Million-Man march’ witnessed during his nationwide presidential campaign, adding that Obi, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and other LP leaders will come to support Achonu and Nwulu’s mandate at the rally in Imo State.”

