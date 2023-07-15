NEWS

Imo Guber: Gov Uzodimma restates commitment to violence-free polls

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has restated his commitment to a violence-free process as the November 11 governorship election approaches.

The governor spoke at a pre-election workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development AUDA-NEPAD in Owerri on Friday.

Mr Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku, called on stakeholders in the electioneering process to work towards a peaceful poll to enable votes to count.

He advised politicians not to make the election a do-or-die affair but to abide by the rule of law so that the will of the masses would be reflected in the ballot.

“Politicians using youths to destroy the system should not be given the opportunity to govern.

“Votes must count, and I urge security agencies to go after anyone who attempts to jeopardise the process,“ he said.

A representative of the AUDA-NEPAD, Gloria Akobundu, said the promotion of democracy and good governance, one of the five pillars of the AU, could not be achieved where elections were marred with violence.

She charged the media and civil society organisations to “ blow the trumpet of ‘No Violence’ during the election”. She called for all hands to be on deck to ensure a peaceful, successful election.

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer: Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr; Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

11 mins ago

If There Should Be Any Re-run Election, It Should Be Between PDP & LP Party- Dr. Yunusa Tanko

30 mins ago

Yoruba Are Not Our Problem, We Are Our Own Problem In The East – Deputy Speaker, Kalu Tells Igbos

32 mins ago

Reactions Trail The Official Portrait Of The First Lady After It Was Released Online

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button