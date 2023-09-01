Imo Governorship Polls: Governor Soludo And Sen. Abaribe Vow To Sack Governor Hope Uzodimma

As reported by The Punch paper on August 31, 2023, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia South senatorial district have announced their intention to oust Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who represents the All Progressives Congress (APC). They plan to replace him with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the upcoming November 11 governorship election. This declaration occurred during the launch of the APGA governorship campaign for Tony Ejiogu in Owerri.

Represented by his deputy Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Soludo emphasized the importance of uniting and safeguarding votes in Imo State, drawing parallels to their successful efforts in Anambra and Abia. He underlined the need to reclaim their state from the current administration, indicating their intent to follow a similar strategy as used in Anambra and Abia.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe echoed this sentiment, declaring that their mission to counter the APC’s influence in Abia would extend to Imo. He encouraged Imo residents to actively participate in the voting process and protect their votes, not only at the polling units but also during the entire tallying procedure.

Sylvester Okenwa, the National Chairman of APGA, reaffirmed that Imo State is inherently APGA’s domain, citing the party’s past triumphs in the state’s elections. He introduced Tony Ejiogu as the advocate for Imo’s people, emphasizing the significance of both casting votes and safeguarding them to prevent any manipulation.

Tony Ejiogu, APGA’s gubernatorial candidate, outlined his agenda for Imo State. He expressed concern over escalating violence and insecurity, presenting statistics of numerous attacks and casualties. Ejiogu’s primary focus is to reinstate security and stability to the state, enabling residents to live without fear.

Furthermore, Ejiogu stressed the importance of food security, highlighting the decline in agricultural output due to insecurity. He aspires to rejuvenate the agricultural sector by ensuring the safety of farmers, tapping into the state’s agricultural potential, and strategically investing to restore food abundance.

