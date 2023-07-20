Imo First Lady, Chioma Uzodimma Reacts After She Visited Uchechi Who Was Abused By Her Guardian

The wife of Imo State Governor, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma has reacted after she heard about the incident of Miss Marvelous Uchechi who was abused by her guardian.

On her Facebook Page, Chioma Uzodimma said; “After hearing about the incident with Miss Marvellous Uchechi Ezike, the 14-year-old native of Orodo, Mbaitoli, Imo State who was abused by her guardian, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, the Honourable Commissioner Lady Nkechinyere Ugwu @hon_nkechinyereugwu and I visited her to see how she was faring.”

She added; “I met with her mother who hawks groundnuts among other menial jobs to make ends meet and listened to their story. The Imo State House of Assembly Member Representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Hon. Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie who was also present during the visitation offered to pay her hospital bills. I sympathized with them, offered to pay Marvellous school fees and establish a trade for her mother to ensure financial stability for the family.”

She stated further; “It was devastating to listen to the pain and suffering she endure, especially at such a young age. This incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect vulnerable children, highlight the importance of advocating for their safety and seek justice for those who have been harmed. As she continues to receive care, I hope she heals both physically and emotionally.”

The recent post by the First Lady of Imo State on her verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

