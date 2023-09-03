Imo: Approximately 1000 civilians have lost their lives under Hope Uzodinma’s government–Gen Lincoln Jack Ogunewe

Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe, the Action Alliance gubernatorial candidate for Imo State, has revealed an alarming statistics regarding the level of insecurity in the state. According to Ogunewe, a report on insecurity in Imo State was released earlier this year, revealing disturbing figures that have occurred during Hope Uzodinma’s administration.

Ogunewe disclosed that, under Hope Uzodinma’s leadership, approximately 1,000 civilians have lost their lives due to insecurity. The report indicates that around 3,700 civilians have been subjected to various forms of abuse during this period. Furthermore, a concerning 320 people have gone missing under Uzodinma’s administration.

In addition to these grim figures, Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe stated that approximately 1,400 houses have been destroyed during Hope Uzodinma’s tenure as governor. He also revealed specific incidents of violence, such as the brazen murder of a first-class traditional ruler in broad daylight and the arson attack on another traditional ruler’s residence. These statistics depicts the significant challenges that Imo State has faced in terms of security and the impact on the lives and property of its citizens.

